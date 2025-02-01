1 Feb, 2025
1 Feb, 2025 @ 10:00
···
2 mins read

British artist creates ‘Angel of Ibiza’ sculpture

by
Screenshot

A BRITISH artist and fashion designer has created a sculpture to spread ‘hope’, ‘inspiration’ and ‘positivity’ in Ibiza. 

Known as the ‘undisputed king of expensive bling’ Christopher Shellis has sold shoes for a hefty €200,000 to the likes of Beyonce and the Sultan of Brunei.

KING OF BLING: Shellis has sold shoes to celebrities worldwide
PHOTO: Christopher Shellis

But now, he has turned his design expertise to creating a public art installation for the Spanish island. 

The ‘Angel of Ibiza’ sculpture is the product of five years of ‘incredibly complicated and intense’ work designed to ‘convey a message of love and hope for all people’. 

“I wanted to create something that will connect, inspire and move people. I thought an angel was the perfect way to do that,” Shellis told the Olive Press.

“It took many years to get it right but I am delighted with the final product. It is truly wonderful to see people’s beguilement and wonder at the angel. It is what every artist dreams of, their message resonating with people of all faiths, nationalities and ages.” 

The sculpture is carefully crafted from marine grade stainless steel so that it will last a lifetime and people can interact with the angel by touching or embracing it. 

Copies of the artwork have already toured many cities around the world including Monaco, London and Santorini before finding a forever home in Ibiza. 

INTERNATIONAL: The angel has appeared in cities across the globe, including Monaco (above).
Photo: Christopher Shellis

“My love affair with Ibiza started 15 years ago and since then I have spent many summers getting to know the authentic beauty of this special island,” the House of Borgezie designer said.

“Promoting the angel here is the first step to actually moving to the area in 2026.” 

The sculpture will be shown in various pop up exhibitions throughout the island starting in April including Cala Benirras and San Antonio port. 

It will also be permanently installed on the island, with the mystery location yet to be announced. 

“I’ll be with the angel to ask any questions as her wings reflect the famous Ibiza sunsets,” Shellis said. 

The Brighton based designer has previously made headlines for his ‘indestructible’ heels and handbags. 

FOR LIFE: These shoes will last a lifetime, with a thousand year guarantee.
Photo: Christopher Shellis

At €830 a pair, the heels come with a thousand year guarantee and feature the iconic angel motif. 

Shellis, originally from Stafforshire, has also created an ‘indestructible’ clutch bag worth €125,000 and studded with over 300 diamonds.

ROYAL WORTHY: The indestructible bag was inspired by the Buckingham Palace gates.
Photo: Christopher Shellis

“I want my creations to last forever because a true treasure always stands the test of time,” he said. 

The 53-year-old made headlines in 2019 for creating the world’s most expensive belt, valued at €71,000 and made out of solid platinum. 

Shellis will announce the permanent location of the ‘Angel of Ibiza’ this spring.

