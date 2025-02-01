1 Feb, 2025
1 Feb, 2025 @ 11:00
Europe’s first Hell’s Kitchen to open in Ibiza

by
HELL'S KITCHEN, Head Chef Gordon Ramsay, 'Day 8', (Season 3, aired July 23, 2007), 2005-. photo: Greg Gayne / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection Fotograma de la pelicula 249/cordon press

GORDON Ramsay is set to unleash culinary chaos on the party island with Europe’s first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.

The fiery chef will bring his trademark sizzle to the brand new Unexpected Hotel in Platja d’en Bossa, promising to turn up the heat on Ibiza’s dining scene.

Ramsay couldn’t contain his excitement, declaring: “Ibiza is the perfect destination to offer the unique Hell’s Kitchen experience. I’ll take the island to a whole new gastronomic level!”

FIREY: Ramsay in his Las Vegas venue
PHOTO: Cordon Press

The restaurant will be part of a mega luxury hotel boasting 181 swanky rooms and suites, ready to serve up some seriously hot dishes.

Hell’s Kitchen’s menu includes iconic dishes such as sirloin Wellington, pan-seared scallops, lobster risotto and date pudding.

The first restaurant in the Hell’s Kitchen chain opened in Las Vegas in 2017, inside the Caesars Palace hotel.

Soon after, it expanded to Atlantic City (Southern California), Lake Tahoe, Washington DC, Miami.

While the prices could change in Ibiza, the high tariffs in the USA could be an indicator of the restaurant’s exuberance.

The sirloin Wellington clocks in at around €65, the lobster risotto tapas is €30 and the set menu is usually around €110 without drinks.

Chief operating officer of Palladium Hotel Group, Raul Benito, has also welcomed the ‘world renowned chef’. 

“Our companies share fundamental values of luxury, passion for excellence and the offer of incredible and unexpected experiences,” he said. 

“At Palladium Hotel Group we are always looking to innovate within the hotel market and exceed guests’ expectations. We believe that this collaboration emphasises the positioning of The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel as a pioneering luxury brand.”

