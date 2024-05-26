WATCH: This is what the Roman Empire looked like in Spain’s Andalucia – according to AI

THIS is what a Roman settlement in Andalucia would have looked like, according to AI.

Using excavated ruins of homes, spas and other buildings, experts and computer technology were able to imagine how the Roman city of Arucci Turobriga would have appeared.

Located in Aroche, Huelva, the city dates back to the time of Augustus, at the end of the first centry (15-10BC).

In a video on YouTube, AI images re-imagine forums, public squares, a university campus, necropolis and more.

It also brings to life the many different pieces of pottery found by archaeologists over the years.

The video was created by Antonio Miguel Moreno Hidalgo at the Literatura Experimental Disruptiva studio