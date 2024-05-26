26 May, 2024 @ 12:19
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 May, 2024 @ 11:50
·
1 min read

Scorchio in Spain: ‘Tropical nights’ arrive while temperatures are set to reach 35C TODAY

by

‘TROPICAL nights’ have landed in Spain as temperatures soar into the mid 30s across large parts of the country this weekend. 

Spokesperson for official weather agency Aemet, Ruben del Campo, warned on Friday that Saturday and Sunday would see a sharp uptick in temperatures. 

He said nights would become tropical in some areas, meaning the mercury does not dip below 20C overnight.

Today will see highs of 30C in the north while in the Ebro valley it could reach 32C. In much of central and the southern areas, it could read 34C. 

“Cities like Sevilla or Cordoba could surpass it and reach 35C,” Del Campo added. 

The heat will continue across the country into next week, although instability could arrive from Wednesday. 

This would bring rain and storms in the north of the country.

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: This is what the Roman Empire looked like in Spain’s Andalucia – according to AI

Next Story

Warning for tourists visiting Spain: Mafia gangs are targeting luxury watch owners on the Costa del Sol – this is who is most at risk

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Warning for tourists visiting Spain: Mafia gangs are targeting luxury watch owners on the Costa del Sol – this is who is most at risk

TOURISTS and expats on the Costa del Sol have been

WATCH: This is what the Roman Empire looked like in Spain’s Andalucia – according to AI

THIS is what a Roman settlement in Andalucia would have