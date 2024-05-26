Scorchio in Spain: ‘Tropical nights’ arrive while temperatures are set to reach 35C TODAY

‘TROPICAL nights’ have landed in Spain as temperatures soar into the mid 30s across large parts of the country this weekend.

Spokesperson for official weather agency Aemet, Ruben del Campo, warned on Friday that Saturday and Sunday would see a sharp uptick in temperatures.

He said nights would become tropical in some areas, meaning the mercury does not dip below 20C overnight.

Today will see highs of 30C in the north while in the Ebro valley it could reach 32C. In much of central and the southern areas, it could read 34C.

“Cities like Sevilla or Cordoba could surpass it and reach 35C,” Del Campo added.

The heat will continue across the country into next week, although instability could arrive from Wednesday.

This would bring rain and storms in the north of the country.