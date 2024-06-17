17 Jun, 2024 @ 14:09
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Jun, 2024 @ 13:15
··
1 min read

Giant solar trees planted to charge up vehicles, bikes, and electronic devices in eastern Spain

by
Giant solar trees planted to charge up vehicles, bikes, and electronic devices in eastern Spain

VALENCIA City Council has erected four solar trees to charge electronic devices at a cost of over €370,000.

The project uses solar panels in tree-shaped structures to generate power.

The PV trees can charge small electric vehicles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, phones, tablets, and other electronic devices.

READ MORE:

BENIMACLET TREE(Valencia Aytm image)

They also provide useful shade, as they are more than six metres high.

Each 3.6 kW tree has an energy potential of 1,550 kWh and 5,600 kWh of maximum annual production, except for one tree along the Turia River, which will generate 2,657 kWh per year.

The council is also finalising the installation of smart pavements in the Benimaclet, Benimamet and Patraix districts.

The new pavements will provide solar charging for personal mobility vehicles.

Another Valencia initiative is ‘Requiem in Power’- shortened appropriately to RIP- where solar panels will be placed in cemeteries.

The RIP plan aims to install 6,658 photovoltaic panels across the city’s cemeteries to generate 27% of the city’s energy from renewable sources.

The panels are being installed on top of crypts and other structures in five public cemeteries with the aim of creating a total generating capacity of 2.8 megawatts.

So far, 810 panels have been placed in three cemeteries at Grau, Campanar and Benimamet.

They are capable of producing 440,000 kilowatts of electricity per year which will eliminate 140 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

When finished, the total number of panels will see RIP become the largest urban solar farm in Spain.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Punta Prima with pool - € 365
Previous Story

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Punta Prima with pool – € 365,500

Next Story

Stunning find in Spain has archeologists excited: 2,400 year old tablet could provide glimpse into the secrets of an ancient lost civilisation 

Latest from Environment

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Stunning find in Spain has archeologists excited: 2,400 year old tablet could provide glimpse into the secrets of an ancient lost civilisation 

A RECENTLY unearthed tablet in southern Spain from 2,400 years
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Punta Prima with pool - € 365

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Punta Prima with pool – € 365,500

Apartment Punta Prima, Alicante   3 beds   2 baths