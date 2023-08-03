GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

THE PORT of Valencia could become the home of Spain’s first large-scale vertical solar energy park.

Tests are being carried out for two months on part of a wall at the North Dock with the aim of exploring the feasibility to install a much larger unit.

The project is the result of work carried out in the open innovation hub of the Valenciaport Foundation, known as Opentop Labs which looks to come up with practical new technologies for the port logistics sector.

A Valencian start-up firm called SunnerBOX has created a special matrix system named IT3 for the tests.

It consists of solar panels arranged on tensioned mesh stretched with cables, and the array is said to be easy to install and cuts costs.

21 panels of 410 watts each have been erected for the pilot project and the amount of energy generated and the behaviour of the structure will be measured in real time.

If the current tests are deemed to be a success, the Valencia port authority will then look to finance a larger-scale version of the vertical energy system.

The port is taking a pro-active stance on solar energy with a new plant being installed at the Principe Felipe dock which should start powering up in the autumn.

In 2021, it became the first port in the country to install solar panel floors that could be used by drivers and pedestrians.

