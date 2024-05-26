26 May, 2024 @ 12:19
26 May, 2024 @ 11:19
1 min read

GIVEAWAY: Win a €150 meal for two at the popular Mao restaurant on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

THE hugely popular Mao restaurant has launched a fantastic giveaway.

The Asian restaurant, situated next to Max Beach on Mijas Costa, is offering a free meal for two worth up to €150.

The competition is running until Tuesday and could not be easier to enter.

Simply click this link here and enter a couple of details.

Tuna tataki dish at Mao

“Located on Max Beach in Mijas Costa, MAO seamlessly blends the essence of Asian cuisine with the vibrant atmosphere of the Malaga coast,” the website explains.

“Imagine savouring exquisite Asian dishes while enjoying the sea breeze and ocean views.

“At MAO, the location is not just a detail; it’s an essential part of the experience. Situated next to Max Beach, it gives you the chance to enjoy all the exciting performances while indulging in our delicious Asian cuisine

“At MAO, we’ve blended the best from every corner of Asia to offer you an exceptional gastronomic experience at our Asian restaurant.

“Every bite is a journey that transports you to the diverse cultures, flavours, and aromas of Asia. All of this creates a unique and unforgettable experience in our Asian Street Food.”

Staff Reporter

