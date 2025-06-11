11 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Jun, 2025 @ 15:03
···
1 min read

Spanish tavern challenges Hemingway’s favourite Madrid eatery for title of World’s Oldest Restaurant – but Italy also has a challenger

by

FOR years Madrid’s legendary Sobrino de Botin has proudly held the Guinness World Record for being the planet’s oldest restaurant –  but now it is being challenged.

Founded in 1725, this culinary icon – a favourite of literary giants like Ernest Hemingway – celebrated 300 years of serving up classic Spanish fare earlier this year.

Its famous wood-fire oven and prime spot near Plaza Mayor have long cemented its place in history.

But now, another Madrid eatery, Casa Pedro, is making a daring claim: “We’re even older!”

The restaurant’s owners are convinced their establishment survived the brutal War of Spanish Succession in the early 1700s, which would put its opening date firmly before Botin’s.

The challenger

“It’s really frustrating when you say, ‘Yes, we’ve been around since 1702’, but… you can’t prove it,” admits Irene Guiñales, the eighth-generation owner and manager, whose family has run the place for centuries.

“If you look at the restaurant’s logo, it says ‘Casa Pedro, since 1702,’ so we said, ‘Damn it, let’s try to prove it!’,” she told Euronews.

The Guiñales family has now hired a historian, who has unearthed documents proving Casa Pedro was cooking as far back as 1750. But the hunt is on for that crucial evidence pushing the date back to 1702.

But just when you thought this Spanish showdown couldn’t get spicier, a sneaky Italian rival has entered the ring. La Campana, a trattoria in Rome’s historic centre, boasts ‘more than 500 years of operation’, citing ancient documents and its own self-published history.

Its owners are now reportedly compiling all the necessary paperwork to challenge both Spanish contenders for the world’s oldest title.

READ MORE:

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Key Valencia road- with two new bridges- reopens seven months after flood disaster
Previous Story

Key Valencia road- with two new bridges- reopens seven months after flood disaster

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop