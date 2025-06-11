Key Valencia road- with two new bridges- reopens seven months after flood disaster

AN IMPORTANT Valencia province road has fully reopened after two bridges were destroyed in last October’s floods.

Valencian president, Carlos Mazon, attended a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the restoration of the CV-36 motorway over the Poyo ravine in Torrent.

Mazon said the work was done ‘in record time to bring back normality to one of the most strategic and important roads affected by the floods’.

The route connects the industrial area of Torrent, with Alaquas and Aldaia and key regional roads.

Seven kilometres of dual carriageway had to be reconstructed along with the two parallel bridges taking traffic in either direction.

Carlos Mazon said the regional government spent €15.7 million to restore the road in seven months which was used by 30,000 vehicles daily.

“The highway is in better condition with greater safety after the flood damage,” the president added.

The project involved restoring one of the bridges and building a complete new one.

Pillars and beams have been replaced while new lighting and drainage systems have been installed.

Torrent mayor, Amparo Folgado, expressed her gratitude for the ‘day and night’ efforts made by the Valencian government to restore the two CV-36 bridges.

“They are vital for connecting Torrent and the Mas del Jutge industrial estate with the A7, A3, and the rest of the region,” she said.