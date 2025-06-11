Mayor of Spain’s La Linea ‘optimistic’ Gibraltar deal can be struck – and save his town

THE mayor of La Linea has declared himself ‘optimistic and expectant’ about today’s crucial Brussels meeting, desperately hoping that a Gibraltar deal can finally rescue his struggling border town after nine years of Brexit uncertainty.

Juan Franco, whose town of 63,000 people has been economically battered since the 2016 referendum, is pinning his hopes on the hire-powered team set to meet this afternoon in Brussels.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, EU Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will try to reach an agreement that could transform La Linea’s fortunes.

The mayor, who has spent years lobbying Spanish authorities at every level of government, believes a successful deal could represent ‘a turning point for the city’ at a crucial moment when La Linea is preparing its strategic plan for the next decade.

Franco has been relentless in his campaign to ensure La Linea’s needs are heard, holding countless meetings with everyone from Spain’s Foreign Minister to the President of Andalusia, the national Ombudsman, regional parliamentarians, national deputies, senators, and making repeated trips to Brussels to press his case.

His determination comes in light of the situation facing La Linea, which has struggled economically as Brexit uncertainty has cast a shadow over the Gibraltar border that is the lifeblood of the town.

Thousands of Spanish workers cross daily into Gibraltar, while the Rock’s residents regularly shop and dine in La Linea, creating a symbiotic relationship that Brexit has threatened to destroy.

The mayor’s optimism comes after eight years of constant meetings and negotiations since the Brexit process began, with Franco witnessing firsthand how the uncertainty has affected his constituents.

Many local businesses depend on Gibraltar workers and tourists, while Spanish families rely on jobs across the border to survive.

Franco is particularly hopeful that ‘La Linea agenda’ will be included in whatever solution emerges from today’s high-stakes negotiations.

The timing of a potential breakthrough couldn’t be better for La Linea, which is currently preparing its Strategic Plan for the next ten years.

The town is also on the verge of approving its new General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU) and other major projects designed to improve the quality of life for all residents.

A successful Gibraltar deal could unlock La Linea’s potential just as these ambitious development plans are taking shape.

With the border uncertainty resolved, businesses could invest with confidence, property values could stabilise, and the town could finally plan for a prosperous future rather than just surviving day by day.

Franco’s optimism reflects the broader hopes of Spanish communities in the Campo, who have watched years of negotiations with growing frustration.

After nine years of uncertainty since the Brexit referendum, Franco and his constituents are awaiting a deal that recognises La Linea as more than just a footnote in the Gibraltar story.