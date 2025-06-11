‘Final parameters’ agreed as UK-Gibraltar team jet off to Brussels to secure a historic treaty with Spain and the EU

GIBRALTAR’S Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has confirmed that ‘final parameters’ for a historic treaty have been agreed, with the negotiating team now en route to Brussels.

Picardo held a Cabinet meeting at No 6 Convent Place, the seat of the Gibraltar government, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Europe Minister Stephen Doughty.

The high-powered trio hammered out the final negotiating positions before jetting off to the Belgian capital for crunch talks with EU Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

READ MORE: Feverish speculation in Gibraltar of imminent treaty announcement after British foreign minister arrives at midnight

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Foreign Minister David Lammy enjoy a light-hearted moment during early morning briefings.

Writing on social media, the Chief Minister said it was ‘time to try to finalise arrangements for lasting, stable relationship between Gibraltar and the EU/Spain which is safe, secure and beneficial.’

The meeting represents the culmination of years of complex negotiations that have kept Gibraltar’s 40,000 residents – and thousands of Spanish frontier workers – in uncertainty since Brexit.

Picardo emphasised the deal must ‘protect our people and give certainty to frontier workers with a view to delivering more prosperity for all in our part of the world.’

The high-level negotiating partners underlines the significance of these talks.

READ MORE: Gibraltar’s controversial Eastside marina development ‘is actually HELPING Spain’s beaches and restoring marine environment’

Picardo and his cabinet attended the meeting opposite David Lammy and Europe Minister Stephen Doughty.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations, has been the bloc’s point man on post-Brexit issues, while Spain’s José Manuel Albares brings Madrid’s crucial approval to any deal.

The talks come at an opportune moment, just as the European Commission proposed removing Gibraltar from its anti-money laundering blacklist – a move that could smooth the path for broader agreement.

That decision, announced yesterday, was hailed by Gibraltar’s Justice Minister as recognition of the Rock’s ‘unwavering determination to uphold the integrity of our financial system.

For ordinary Gibraltarians, a successful treaty could mean free and unhindered access to Spain, continued access to the Spanish and European markets, labour protection for the thousands of Spanish workers who cross daily and ultimately long-term economic stability and growth.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Leading lawyer clashes with Gibraltar’s Chief Minister over UK deal to give away sovereign territory to Mauritius

Picardo greets Lammy as his midnight flight landed in Gibraltar

The alternative – continued uncertainty and potential border friction – has been the sword of Damocles hanging over the Rock since Brexit.

After years of stops, starts, and speculation, Gibraltar’s tight-knit community is currently holding its breath as to what any deal agreed will mean for the territory’s European future.

The fact that Picardo chose to announce the Brussels trip publicly suggests confidence that a deal can be reached – though veteran Gibraltar watchers know that nothing is certain until signatures are on paper.

With the EU’s most senior Brexit negotiator and Spain’s Foreign Minister sitting down together in Brussels, the next 24 hours could determine Gibraltar’s relationship with Europe for generations to come.

After months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy, secret meetings, and careful preparation, Gibraltar’s negotiators believe they have their best shot yet at securing the ‘lasting, stable relationship’ the Chief Minister has promised his people.