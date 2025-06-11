Feverish speculation in Gibraltar of imminent treaty announcement after British foreign minister arrives at midnight

GIBRALTAR is buzzing with anticipation that a historic treaty governing the Rock’s relationship with Spain and the EU could be announced today, following the dramatic midnight arrival of a UK government aircraft.

The plane, carrying Foreign Secretary David Lammy, landed at Gibraltar airport in the early hours, fuelling intense speculation that the long-awaited deal is finally ready to be unveiled.

Lammy is expected to hold meetings first thing this morning with a number of groups and organisations on the Rock.

A government spokesperson told Sky News: “The foreign secretary is in Gibraltar to meet Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to discuss the latest on negotiations, as all sides look to conclude an agreement as soon as possible.”

The last foreign secretary to visit Gibraltar in person was Dominic Raab in 2021, highlighting the unusual nature of the visit.

Sources suggest the British Airbus A321 will then collect Picardo and his negotiating team before flying to Brussels, where they are expected to meet Spanish counterparts for what could be a landmark announcement.

The timing appears significant, coming just hours after the European Commission proposed removing Gibraltar from its anti-money laundering blacklist – a move that could pave the way for the broader treaty agreement.

The Commission’s decision to delist Gibraltar from its so-called list of high-risk third countries represents a major victory for the Rock’s financial sector in its quest to meet international standards.

“The Commission’s proposal reflects Gibraltar’s clear technical compliance and our unwavering determination to uphold the integrity of our financial system,” said Justice Minister Nigel Feetham KC MP.

“It is a just recognition for the continued work Gibraltar has been doing, not only to meet but to exceed international expectations.”

The proposal must now be reviewed by the European Parliament before taking legal effect, but the technical assessment confirms Gibraltar satisfies all criteria for removal.

The coordination between the AML delisting and the mysterious government flight has sparked hopes that negotiators have finally cracked the complex puzzle of Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

The Rock was excluded from the UK’s Brexit deal, leaving its 40,000 residents in limbo over crucial issues including border arrangements, workers’ rights, and access to European markets.

Gibraltar’s removal from the blacklist comes as part of a wider European Commission update affecting multiple jurisdictions worldwide.

While Algeria, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal and Venezuela have been added to the high-risk list, Gibraltar joins Barbados, Jamaica, Panama, the Philippines, Senegal, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates in being delisted.

The changes reflect assessments by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and follow thorough technical evaluations including on-site visits.

All eyes now turn to Brussels, where the potential treaty announcement could reshape Gibraltar’s future relationship with both Spain and the European Union.

For the territory’s residents and the thousands of Spanish workers who cross the border daily, any deal would represent the end of years of uncertainty about their post-Brexit status.

The delegated regulation on the AML changes will enter force after scrutiny by the European Parliament and Council, typically within one to two months.

But for Gibraltar, the bigger prize – a comprehensive treaty securing its European future – may be just hours away from becoming reality.