Why has this famous Mijas beach closed twice in one month?

BEACHGOERS have been banned from entering the azure waters of El Charcón beach in Mijas twice in the last 30 days.

The cause of this ban? A burst sewer pipe.

The first break was on May 16, where a two-metre breakage led to 50 metres of repair work.

Contaminated water leaked from the break, after which the Mijas Town Council immediately closed the beach and implemented the swimming ban.

READ MORE: Smoke-free beaches start in time for summer in busy Costa Blanca tourist area

The beach was closed for two weeks while repair work was done.

But just a few days after the beach was reopened to summer holidaymakers, on June 5, the beach was closed again upon recommendation of the Provincial Health Department.

Samples of the water analysed by the Andalusian Regional Health Department found the water was not yet suitable for bathing.

Good news however, the second round of samples have returned clear, and the beach is back to business, and was open once again to swimmers on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Seven beaches remain closed for a second day due to pollution fears in Valencia