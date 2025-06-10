10 Jun, 2025
10 Jun, 2025 @ 14:45
Seven beaches remain closed for a second day due to pollution fears in Valencia

WHITE PELLETS AT GUARDAMAR DE LA SAFOR

SEVEN Valencia beaches remained closed on Tuesday after a mysterious substance was washed ashore over the weekend.

16 kilometres of beaches have been affected in the La Safor region covering the strip between the breakwater at Gandia to Guardamar de la Safor.

On the advice of the Environment Ministry, red flags were raised on Monday in the Gandia, Oliva, Bellreguard, Piles, Miramar, Guardamar de la Safor and Daimus municipalities.

Red flag alert as mysterious substance washes up on several beaches in Spain's Valencia
SUBSTANCE AT DAIMUS BEACH(Daimus Aytm image)

Samples of the ‘white pellets’ that appeared on the seashore have been taken for analysis.

Some people who touched the substance described the texture as being ‘similar to a hand cream’.

Other speculation is that it is polystyrene with social media keyboard warriors saying that municipalities have over-reacted with the closures.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the origin of the substance.

It is possible that access could be restored on Tuesday if the all-clear is given by scientific experts.

For the time being, authorities have appealed to people not to go to the closed beaches.

