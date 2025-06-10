2 bedroom Flat for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool – € 230,000

Apartment for Sale in Fenals, Lloret de Mar! Discover this charming apartment located in the Fenals area, just five minutes from the beautiful beaches of Fenals and Cala Boadella. With a constructed area of ??73 m², it has two bedrooms, one double and the other single, and a full bathroom. The semi-open kitchen integrates perfectly with the dining room, which is equipped with air conditioning and electric heating, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere year-round. The apartment also comes fully furnished and equipped with appliances, ready to move into. The building offers a communal area with a… See full property details

Flat

Lloret de Mar, Girona

2 beds 1 baths

€ 230,000