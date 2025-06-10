10 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool – € 230,000

by
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool - € 230

Apartment for Sale in Fenals, Lloret de Mar! Discover this charming apartment located in the Fenals area, just five minutes from the beautiful beaches of Fenals and Cala Boadella. With a constructed area of ??73 m², it has two bedrooms, one double and the other single, and a full bathroom. The semi-open kitchen integrates perfectly with the dining room, which is equipped with air conditioning and electric heating, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere year-round. The apartment also comes fully furnished and equipped with appliances, ready to move into. The building offers a communal area with a… See full property details

Flat

Lloret de Mar, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 230,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool - € 230,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Relief for Costa Blanca expat homeowners as police arrest two men behind 35 robberies
Previous Story

Relief for Costa Blanca expat homeowners as police arrest two men behind 35 robberies

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop