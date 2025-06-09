9 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Jun, 2025 @ 15:15
··
1 min read

Red flag alert as mysterious substance washes up on several beaches in Spain’s Valencia

by
Red flag alert as mysterious substance washes up on several beaches in Spain's Valencia
SUBSTANCE AT DAIMUS BEACH

SEVEN beaches in Valencia province have banned people from going into water after a mysterious substance appeared in the sand.

The Guardia Civil’s environment unit, Seprona, is investigating what the material is and where its come from.

The speckled substance started appearing during the weekend over several kilometres of coastline in the Safor region of Valencia.

READ MORE:

red flag
RED FLAG ALERT

Red flags have been raised at beaches in Guardamar de la Safor, Gandia, Piles. Oliva, Miramur, Daimus, and Bellreguard.

Gandia’s restrictions are precautionary in an area around 150 metres north of the breakwater and also on Marennys de Rafalcaid beach.

Closures in the affected areas started being implemented on Monday morning.

The Valencia Port Authority has also been informed by the Maritime Captaincy with the spill being detected in port waters with the highest concentration towards the mouth of the Serpis river.

The Maritime Captaincy is continuing to monitor the area through the Maritime Rescue team to detect any new areas that might be affected.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pampaneira asentado en un valle de las Alpujarras Granada
Previous Story

These trips through Spain are perfect for retirees looking to escape the heat

Latest from Environment

Go toTop