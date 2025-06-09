Red flag alert as mysterious substance washes up on several beaches in Spain’s Valencia

SEVEN beaches in Valencia province have banned people from going into water after a mysterious substance appeared in the sand.

The Guardia Civil’s environment unit, Seprona, is investigating what the material is and where its come from.

The speckled substance started appearing during the weekend over several kilometres of coastline in the Safor region of Valencia.

READ MORE:

RED FLAG ALERT

Red flags have been raised at beaches in Guardamar de la Safor, Gandia, Piles. Oliva, Miramur, Daimus, and Bellreguard.

Gandia’s restrictions are precautionary in an area around 150 metres north of the breakwater and also on Marennys de Rafalcaid beach.

Closures in the affected areas started being implemented on Monday morning.

The Valencia Port Authority has also been informed by the Maritime Captaincy with the spill being detected in port waters with the highest concentration towards the mouth of the Serpis river.

The Maritime Captaincy is continuing to monitor the area through the Maritime Rescue team to detect any new areas that might be affected.