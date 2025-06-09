Angry mother slaps daughter’s teacher in the face during school lesson in Spain

A MOTHER who slapped her daughter’s teacher in the face in front of several children during a lesson has been arrested in Torrent(Valencia).

The 26-year-old, who has a criminal record, was released by the Policia Nacional with a court appearance pending.

The incident happened on May 26 at the undisclosed Torrent school.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL ARREST

The mother barged into the classroom asking to speak to her child’s teacher in order to explain why her daughter had been absent for a few days.

The Policia Nacional said she ‘began to verbally harass the teacher with false accusations.’

A statement said: “She claimed the teacher had assaulted her daughter and had spread negative comments about her through a messaging app.”

The teacher tried to keep her composure and said it was all a misunderstanding but the mother became ‘increasingly violent’.

The irate parent then slapped the teacher on the left hand side of the face.

The victim filed a complaint three days later and the parent was arrested.

She faces a charge of physically assaulting a public official.