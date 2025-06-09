9 Jun, 2025
9 Jun, 2025 @ 16:00
Angry mother slaps daughter’s teacher in the face during school lesson in Spain

by
A MOTHER who slapped her daughter’s teacher in the face in front of several children during a lesson has been arrested in Torrent(Valencia).

The 26-year-old, who has a criminal record, was released by the Policia Nacional with a court appearance pending.

The incident happened on May 26 at the undisclosed Torrent school.

The mother barged into the classroom asking to speak to her child’s teacher in order to explain why her daughter had been absent for a few days.

The Policia Nacional said she ‘began to verbally harass the teacher with false accusations.’

A statement said: “She claimed the teacher had assaulted her daughter and had spread negative comments about her through a messaging app.”

The teacher tried to keep her composure and said it was all a misunderstanding but the mother became ‘increasingly violent’.

The irate parent then slapped the teacher on the left hand side of the face.

The victim filed a complaint three days later and the parent was arrested.

She faces a charge of physically assaulting a public official.

Alex Trelinski

