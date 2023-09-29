THE teenage boy who stabbed two pupils and three teachers at his school allegedly warned his friend of the attack a day earlier.

The unnamed 14-year-old is said to have arrived at the Elena Garcia Armada institute in Jerez de la Frontera with two kitchen knives in his rucksack.

He is accused of launching his attack shortly after arriving at around 8.25am on Thursday.

Sources close to the investigation told ABC that the boy told a friend on Tuesday: “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

The warning was said to have come after a group of pupils had been spraying him with water.

It comes as investigators are looking into claims that the boy was bullied by his some of his classmates.

He is said to have told the officers who arrested him: “I couldn’t take it anymore… I exploded.”

A fellow student told police: “They messed with him and today he took action… I think he was going after the kids who picked on him, not the teachers, he hurt them because they got in his way.”

Other students said the boy is not problematic but ‘is always alone.’

The school has said there were no complaints of bullying made by the attacker.

The five victims luckily sustained minor injuries, although one teacher required surgery after being hit in the eye.

The eyeball has not been affected, however, and their outlook is favourable, according to reports.

Classes at the school will return to normal from Monday.