These trips through Spain are perfect for retirees looking to escape the heat

Three spectacular inland destinations offer cool retreats and cultural treasures for older people seeking summer relief

AS Spain’s summer temperatures soar, why not try to escape them by getting lost in some of the country’s most spectacular escapes lie in the cooler mountains and valleys inland?

Forget the packed beaches and sweltering cities – these three remarkable destinations offer the perfect combination of comfortable temperatures, gentle walking routes, rich culture, and excellent cuisine that have made them firm favourites with British expats and visiting retirees.

Ribeira Sacra: Galicia’s hidden gem

Our first recommendation takes you to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ribeira Sacra, straddling the provinces of Lugo and Ourense in Galicia.

This breathtaking region, carved by the Sil and Miño rivers, offers dramatic natural canyons and an extraordinary religious heritage that will captivate history enthusiasts.

The area is renowned for its wine denomination, but it’s the incredible historical legacy that truly sets it apart.

Don’t miss the Romanesque route, which winds through ancient churches and monasteries including Santo Estevo de Ribas de Sil and San Pedro de Rocas.

The landscape remains perpetually green, with morning mist adding an almost mystical quality to the scenery.

Foodies will delight in local specialities such as octopus á feira, zorza empanada, and the sweet bica mantecada – perfect fuel for gentle exploration.

Alpujarras: Granada’s mountain villages

Heading south but staying in the mountains where temperatures remain comfortable, Andalucia’s Alpujarras region offers a completely different but equally enchanting experience.

These picture-perfect villages cling to the southern slopes of the Sierra Nevada, their whitewashed houses preserving distinctive Berber architecture.

From Pampaneira to Bubión and Capileira, visitors can browse traditional blanket workshops, relax in the thermal baths of Lanjarón, or simply enjoy the crystal-clear mountain air from accommodations boasting spectacular views.

The region’s high-altitude cured ham is exceptional, whilst traditional sweets like pestiños and fritters provide the perfect afternoon treat.

Alto Tajo: Spain’s surprising fjords

Perhaps the most unexpected destination lies in one of Spain’s most sparsely populated areas, where silence and nature set the pace.

The Alto Tajo Natural Park in Guadalajara and Cuenca offers a landscape so dramatic it resembles Norwegian fjords – yet it’s just over two hours from Madrid.

The park’s river canyons, deep gorges, and endless pine forests provide the perfect setting for leisurely walks along well-marked trails, including the popular Barranco de la Hoz route and the spectacular Mirador del Tajo viewpoint in Zaorejas.

Culture enthusiasts should visit charming towns like Molina de Aragón, Checa, or Peralejos de las Truchas, where the quirky ‘Greeting from Peralejos Festival’ celebrates Bruce Springsteen each year.

Perhaps most remarkably, Alto Tajo Natural Park holds official recognition as a Starlight Reserve.

This prestigious UNESCO and International Astronomical Union certification confirms the exceptional quality of its night sky, completely free from light pollution, making it one of Spain’s premier astrotourism destinations.

The perfect summer escape

These three diverse regions prove that Spain’s most spectacular landscapes don’t require international travel.

Each offers retirees the ideal combination of comfortable temperatures, accessible walking routes, rich cultural experiences, and exceptional local cuisine – all within easy reach of major Spanish cities.

Whether you’re drawn to Galicia’s mystical river valleys, Granada’s mountain villages, or Guadalajara’s surprising fjord-like landscapes, these destinations demonstrate that the best summer escapes often lie just beyond the beaten track.