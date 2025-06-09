9 Jun, 2025
9 Jun, 2025 @ 13:45
Benidorm police seize knives to stop Latino gang showdown on city streets

BENIDORM police prevented a street clash between two Latino groups by seizing their knives including a large machete.

Benidorm Policia Local officers spotted around 20 youths- mainly Columbians- gathering in the Calle Murcia area of the city for a violent showdown.

The Todo Alicante news portal reported that officers stepped in after spotting items being carried underneath their clothing.

SEIZED WEAPONS

They took away knives, machetes, and even a cylinder of nitrous oxide.

One impounded item was a large machete, with the men running away from the area before being caught and searched.

Police sources told Todo Alicante that a brawl was avoided over a settling of scores.

Since no fight took place, there were no arrests but a number of people were sanctioned for carrying knives.

Police did not state when their intervention took place

