Benidorm police seize knives to stop Latino gang showdown on city streets

BENIDORM police prevented a street clash between two Latino groups by seizing their knives including a large machete.
Benidorm Policia Local officers spotted around 20 youths- mainly Columbians- gathering in the Calle Murcia area of the city for a violent showdown.
The Todo Alicante news portal reported that officers stepped in after spotting items being carried underneath their clothing.
MORE BENIDORM NEWS:
- Two Brits cleared of Benidorm group sex attack after languishing in Spanish jail for 20 months
- Benidorm launches summer beach season with extra staff keeping area safe and clean
- Benidorm fraudsters ran ‘bank manager phone con’ on woman to pocket €14k
They took away knives, machetes, and even a cylinder of nitrous oxide.
One impounded item was a large machete, with the men running away from the area before being caught and searched.
Police sources told Todo Alicante that a brawl was avoided over a settling of scores.
Since no fight took place, there were no arrests but a number of people were sanctioned for carrying knives.
Police did not state when their intervention took place