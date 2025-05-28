Benidorm fraudsters ran ‘bank manager phone con’ on woman to pocket €14k

BENIDORM fraudsters syphoned €14,000 out of a woman’s bank account by running a con involving a bogus bank manager.

The Policia Nacional have arrested two people, aged 43 and 55.

The victim told police that she got a phone call from a man who said he was her bank manager.

READ MORE:

He convinced her that a series of fraudulent charges had been made to her account and asked for her password details to rectify the issue.

The concerned client passed on the private information but the conman then made two transfers of €9,000 and €5,000.

The fraudsters were not that clever as police quickly identified them via the bank account they used to pocket the illegal transfers.

The con is known as ‘spoofing’ where criminals impersonate a bank with bogus claims of illegal account use to extract personal details.

It is committed either through a phone call, an email, or a text.

The Policia Nacional has appealed to people not to provide private information if they are asked for it as that is not the way that banks operate.