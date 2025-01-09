Super scammer made €2.7m from multiple cons in Spain by using 55 identities to open 364 bank accounts

A VALENCIA scammer made over €2.7 million in six years by running multiple cons and using 55 identities to open 364 bank accounts to launder his illegal income.

The Policia Nacional have arrested the 38-year-old Romanian man over a variety of charges and he’s been jailed by a judge.

His partner was also detained after she assaulted police officers during the arrest process.

The conman ran a variety of scams including bogus holiday home rentals, sales of non-existent products, and the so-called CEO scam, which alerted authorities in 2022.

The con involves a victim getting an email claiming to be from a company they did business with.

They then made a bank transfer to a fraudulent account, which had been opened with fake documents which allegedly belonged to the company.

The police discovered the person who opened the account never lived at the Valencia address that he supplied to open it and that he made many ATM withdrawals around the city and the surrounding area.

All of the bank accounts were opened in person and multiple addresses in the city were used to receive bank cards and documentation.

Officers noted that the same person appeared in all of the photos used in the identity documents that originated from various countries.

55 bogus identities were created using papers from Denmark, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The thorough police investigation revealed the man had been scamming since at least 2018.

Despite his real identity being pinned down last February, he was difficult to find because he constantly changed his address.

He was eventually found outside a rental property that he shared with his girlfriend.

Four passports from Poland, Denmark, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were seized, along with four EU citizenship certificates and two Romanian identity cards- all of which had different names.

His arrest has also been reported to numerous courts and prosecutors across Spain as well as European bodies.