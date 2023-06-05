TWO MEN have been arrested in Benidorm for illegally obtaining bank account and credit card details via phone text messages, which netted them around €50,000.

The Spaniard and Italian, aged 31 and 37 years, deceived at least 50 people in the scam known as ‘phishing’.

The men sent out text messages to targets pretending to come from banks, with clients asked to enter in their personal details in addition to all of the information related to their credit cards.

Once the duo had the card numbers and CVV security codes, they passed them onto colleagues within their group so that they could make illegal withdrawals or purchases.

The Policia Nacional cybercrime unit followed the trail of fraudulent financial transactions which led them to the two offenders in Benidorm who have been accused of at least 50 crimes.

A mobile phone and two SIM cards were removed from their home with police believing they will locate more victims.

The Policia Nacional has reminded everybody not to give personal details in phone calls or text messages as banks will never request that information for security reasons.

