2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool – € 122,260

We present this delightful apartment in excellent condition, perfect for year-round living or investment on the Costa Blanca. With a surface area of 56 m², the property includes 2 bright bedrooms, 1 full bathroom with walk-in shower, a cozy living-dining room, a practical French kitchen, and an indoor storage room. The apartment stands out for its brightness and open views, creating a sense of space and comfort. It is sold furnished, equipped with air conditioning, and is part of a residential complex with a communal pool. An ideal opportunity for those looking for comfort, functionality,… See full property details

Apartment

Torrevieja, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 122,260