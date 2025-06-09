WATCH: Venezuelan man, 21, in critical condition after being shot in the head in Madrid

A 21-YEAR-OLD Venezuelan man was shot in the head in Madrid’s Retiro district on Sunday morning by a gunman who pulled up in a car.

The Policia Nacional are still looking for the shooter while the victim remains in a critical condition at the city’s 12 de Octubre Hospital.

The injured man has been named as Fabian Alejandro G. Z.

.@SAMUR_PC atiende a un joven herido por arma de fuego en c/Téllez.



Atendido en primer momento por #SUMMA112 que, junto con @policia, comienzan maniobras de #RCP. @SAMUR_PC continúa tratamiento y traslada muy grave al hospital con escolta de @policiademadrid.



Investiga @policia pic.twitter.com/w8y72V2Xxq June 8, 2025

The shooting happened at 12.40am on Calle Tellez when a man dressed in black and with his face partially covered got out of a silver Ford Focus.

He opened fire and hit the man, who was with his brother and a friend on a restaurant terrace.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing at least three shots.

“Customers started running and everyone got into the bar out of fear,” one person told the El Mundo newspaper.

One bullet went into a window of a launderette.

Residents described Calle Tellez as a quiet area with no history of violent incidents.

“Nothing ever happens here,” one commented.

After the shooting, the hitman fled in the car which was driven by another person.

Images from security cameras were collated to build up an exact picture of what happened.

The motive for the shooting is unknown with police investigating whether the victim had any links to a Latino gang.