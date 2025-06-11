Yellow alert for Malaga: Storms, lightning and unstable weather warnings for Andalucia

SUMMER turned up this month for Andalusia, but over the last few days, the damp air and brooding clouds have made residents tense for a downpour.

This unstable weather is set to continue over Wednesday, particularly affecting the province of Málaga.

It’s caused by a mix of low-pressure air and an isolated cold low passing over Southern Spain’s skies.

As a result, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issues a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the Antequera region and the Serranía de Ronda mountain range until midday today.

Temperatures remain high however, with 28 degrees set to be reached in Antequera and one degree lower in Ronda.

Cádiz (Grazalema, Campiña, coast, and Strait of Gibraltar); Córdoba (Sierra and Pedroches, Campiña and Subbética), and Seville (Campiña and Sierra Sur) are also under a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

Aemet also warns the cloudy skies will spread across the Iberian Peninsula, and only begin to clear in the afternoon in the southwest. Sporadic showers will be seen throughout the day, accompaniaed by strong gusts of wind and even hail in the higher mountain ranges.

Parts of Aragón and Catalonia face high temperature warnings.

