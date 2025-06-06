Gibraltar’s controversial Eastside marina development ‘is actually HELPING Spain’s beaches and restoring marine environment’

GIBRALTAR’S Eastside development is actually repairing the health of beaches on the Spanish side of the border, according to the project’s main contractor.

Darren McComb, who oversees construction of the £165 million luxury complex being built on reclaimed land, claims the breakwaters are regenerating neighbouring La Línea’s coastline rather than damaging it.

“Spanish environmentalists have conducted studies and concluded that beaches on the Levante coast – not only Gibraltar’s but also La Línea’s – have regenerated thanks to the landfill,” McComb said.

The contractor says sand accumulation that initially worried critics is actually positive, creating wider beaches where previously ‘there was a lot of depth just a short distance from shore.’

McComb insists the breakwaters will protect against winter storms that historically washed sand away from both Gibraltar and La Línea beaches.

“Before, there were winters when waves would crash over houses in La Caleta. That won’t happen anymore,” he explained.

The project, backed by Vietnamese billionaire Tuan Tran, faces legal challenges from Spanish prosecutors investigating alleged environmental violations.

However, McComb maintains all work follows strict environmental protocols, including relocating 600 protected limpets at a cost of over €500,000.

He also dismissed claims that the Eastside project is environmentally harmful as ‘completely backwards.’

“Everything is being done by the book,” he told the Algeciras daily Europa Sur in an interview just metres from the construction site.

“We’ve installed silt curtains to stop any sediment from escaping the construction zone, and we drain the breakwater area before we start filling to prevent damage to marine life.”

Despite Spain’s objections, McComb believes the project is better monitored than many similar undertakings in Europe.

“Weekly inspections, corrective measures, long-term monitoring – that’s what we’re dealing with here,” he said. “It’s nothing like the free-for-all people imagine.”

Asked about the criminal complaint filed by the Spanish public prosecutor, McComb appeared unfazed.

“They’re welcome to look,” he said. “But they’ll find we’re improving the marine ecosystem. Just look at Sandy Bay – we built breakwaters there ten years ago and marine life has exploded. The same will happen here.”

He added that much of the material and labour being used in the project is in fact Spanish, with quarries, hauliers and contractors from both Spain and Portugal involved.

The Gibraltar government previously told the Olive Press: “The Eastside Project should be seen for the massive contributor to joint prosperity that it already is, with materials bought from Spanish suppliers and with workers from Spain being the main beneficiaries to date of the ongoing works.”

The project will ultimately cover 13 hectares of reclaimed coastline and feature a marina for megayachts, 1,200 sea-view homes, and a luxury hotel.

McComb said if trucks are blocked at the border, they will import construction stone by ship – potentially even from Morocco – but he prefers to keep working with Spanish suppliers.

“It’s in everyone’s interest that this project succeeds,” he said. “And frankly, it’s already succeeding – environmentally, economically and politically.”