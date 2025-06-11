Valencia beaches get ‘all clear’ after mystery pellets are confirmed as non-toxic

SEVEN beaches in the El Safor region of Valencia province have been reopened to bathers.

White pellets appeared in the sand forcing precautionary closures from Monday across 16 kilometres of coastline between the breakwater at Gandia to Guardamar de la Safor.

The pellets have been analysed and do not contain toxins- therefore posing no danger.

The Gandia, Oliva, Bellreguard, Piles, Miramar, Guardamar de la Safor and Daimus municipalities have therefore removed red flags hoisted on beaches from the start of the week.

The Daimus and Miramar councils said after testing on water and the residue, it was determined that the water ‘complies with current regulations in microbiology and neither E. Coli nor intestinal enterococci have been detected, nor the presence of oils, fats or hydrocarbons’.

“The toxicity of the samples analysed is negative and the residue s not toxic but is composed of approximately 40% fats,” the municipalities stated.

They added that the analysis of hydrocarbons in the pellets ‘is still pending’ but the results confirmed there were no issues over reopening beaches for bathers.

Meanwhile Gandia’s security councillor, Lydia Morant, thanked residents and tourists for their cooperation and ‘exemplary behaviour’ over the restrictions in the municipality.

The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabe, said that the pellets did not appear to come from the sea and that investigations are being carried out by the Guardia Civil’s environmental unit, Seprona.