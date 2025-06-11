Costa del Sol marinas totally booked up for a record summer marked by British and French flags

MARINAS across the Costa del Sol are bracing for their busiest summer on record, after a booking bonanza that has left some ports completely sold out.

The region’s top marinas are reporting occupancy rates of between 85% and 100% for the upcoming summer season, with British owners continuing to dominate bookings alongside their French counterparts.

Manuel Raigón, president of Marinas de Andalucía – which represents 40% of the region’s marina capacity – said the figures confirm ‘the excellent health of nautical tourism in the region.’

READ MORE: ‘Final parameters’ agreed as UK-Gibraltar team jet off to Brussels to secure a historic treaty with Spain and the EU

“The forecasts for this summer are very positive and confirm the good moment our ports are experiencing,” he told local media.

“Both the expected occupancy level and the diversity of visitors reflect the international appeal of our coast.”

Spanish, British and French boat owners continue to be the most frequent visitors to Andalucian marinas, with Germans also making a strong showing.

Other markets include Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United States.

READ MORE: Irregular immigrants with families to be prioritised in Spain’s drive to legalise undocumented workers

The 18 marinas represented by the association boast more than 9,000 berths, stretching from Marina El Rompido in Huelva to Club Náutico de San José in Almería.

Popular Costa del Sol destinations include Puerto Duquesa, Puerto Banús, Puerto Deportivo Marbella, Puerto Deportivo Fuengirola, Puerto Deportivo Benalmádena, and IGY Málaga Marina.

The surge in bookings has been fuelled partly by the booming boat rental market, with most marinas now hosting between five and 15 active charter companies – some ports boast more than 100.

“More and more people, especially younger profiles, are getting their sailing licence and renting a boat for a few days with friends or family,” explained Raigón.

READ MORE: Streaming giant Netflix announces €1 billion investment in new films and shows made in Spain

“It’s a simple and accessible way to experience life at sea.”

Motor boats remain the most popular choice, though sailing boats and catamarans are increasingly common among families and groups of friends exploring the coast.

The intense summer activity sees marinas welcoming an average of eight to nine boats daily, with some ports handling 20 to 40 vessels per day.

Most short-stay visitors remain between two and four days.

To cope with the unprecedented demand, many marinas have already reinforced their teams, particularly in areas such as seamanship, customer service, security, surveillance and water maintenance.

The boom comes as welcome news for the Costa del Sol’s tourism sector, which continues to attract record numbers of British visitors keen to make the most of the region’s year-round sailing conditions and world-class marina facilities.