Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, meets with Valencia flood victim groups

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez met with three Valencia flood victim groups on Thursday to brief them on the government’s response to the October 29 disaster.

He agreed that a state memorial service will be held in the area on a date around the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Sanchez also informed representatives that he is working on a flood control plan that will start being implemented next year.

SANCHEZ MEETING

He also talked about improving emergency rules and informing residents promptly and efficiently during a potentially dangerous situation.

The meeting was held at the offices of the Government delegate to the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabe.

The victim associations will play a key role in organising the memorial service and will liase with Bernabe.

“The service will be secular in nature and work will begin soon as there are only five months to go,“ the groups said in a news conference.

“We have to get timings in order with the Royal Household as the King and Queen are expected to attend and it will be in Valencia, because that’s where the victims are from,” they added.

They said that Pedro Sanchez promised to return to Valencia for a further meeting and will visit the ‘ground zero’ of municipalities affected by the flood.

Sanchez has not returned to a ‘ground zero’ town since coming face-to-face with angry Paiporta residents on November 3.

Thursday’s talks lasted for three hours.

Rosa Alvarez, president of the Association of Mortal Victims of Deaths (DANA) 29-O, said: “The meeting was both long and productive.”

“Sanchez brought up many of the issues we wanted to talk about,” she added.

Christian Lesaec, president of the Association of DANA Victims of Terrorism in Horta Sud Valencia, described the meeting as ‘very fruitful’.

“He seemed like a teacher, explaining things clearly, with kindness, and empathy,” he commented.

He also praised the Prime Minister for showing ‘a great desire to listen.’

Lesaec said that restoring businesses and the commercial sector was important and also getting insurance payouts.

Other matters discussed included the need to restore all apartment elevators and the theft of cars that were caught up or destroyed in the floods.

There was also a call to strengthen mental health services to help people that have suffered due to the disaster.

Marilo Gradoli, president of the DANA 29 October Victims Association said that society in ‘ground-zero’ areas remained ‘traumatised’.

He appealed to the government to come up with measures ‘for those families who have not received assistance to rebuild their homes’.

The groups were asked at the news conference to comment on the low-key presence of Pedro Sanchez in the region since the floods.

Christian Lesaec said that Sanchez told them that he ‘never wanted to politicise his presence in Valencia and preferred to work in the shadows’.

“He considers that it was more important for ministers to visit and to work with the administrations to try to improve the situation,” he added.

The associations pointed out that at least they had a meeting with Pedro Sanchez, which is more than they have been able to achieve with the Valencian president, Carlos Mazon.

Mazon insisted on Thursday that meetings with individual flood victims are continuing and many are held without any publicity.

“The door is always open and if an association wants a meeting as an association, then they can have it,” he said.