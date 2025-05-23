Lucky person in Malaga wins more than €58 million in Spanish lottery

A LUCKY person in Malaga has just won the Spanish Primitiva state lottery, taking home more than €58 million.



It’s literally raining money in Malaga for this fortunate winner, who claimed an exact prize of €58,394,675.78.



The winning ticket was purchased at Lottery Administration number 76 in Malaga, located in the Plaza Mayor shopping center.

The winning combination consisted of the numbers 23, 16, 41, 18, 01, and 15, with 2 as the complementary number and 1 as the refund number.

The total prize pool for this draw amounted to €11,595,930.



This isn’t the first big win in the Primitiva lottery this year.



On February 6, the draw awarded over €1.3 million to two first-category winning tickets in the province of Malaga – one in the capital city and the other in Algarrobo – with each winner receiving €669,348.25.



For those wanting to try their luck, the game requires choosing six different numbers between 1 and 49 to form the winning combination.

Numbers can be selected manually by the player or generated automatically at random.



Each bet costs €1, and players can place multiple bets on the same ticket.



Draws take place every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.



Players can enter one upcoming draw or choose to participate in all remaining draws of the week using the same number combination.