WATCH: Airlines plan to bring in ‘standing’ seats in 2026 to maximise passenger numbers

A VIDEO has been circulating online for some time about a new type of plane seats that would be introduced by low-cost airlines in 2026.

These new ‘seats’ were designed by Aviointeriors and are said to increase the seating capacity aboard planes by 20%.

The ‘SkyRider 2.0’ seats force passengers to sit up higher, nearly standing up.

This allows for a denser seat placement, but is guaranteed to lower the comfort on flights.

They also weigh 50% less than traditional plane seats, allowing the airline to save on fuel costs.

“Skyrider 2.0 opens the travelling experience to a wider passenger market, creating also a useful space for the introduction of mixed classes boarded on the same aircraft,” the seat company, Aviointeriors, said.

These standing seats are likely only to be implemented on short flights, since this would put immense strain on the passengers.

Comments on social media have been clear: people are not waiting for this type of seat, with some commenters saying that ‘a city bus is more comfortable’.

Another commenter (jokingly) said ‘if they hung everyone from the ceiling like bats, they could fit even more people in there’.