Extreme weather warning with orange alert issued for heavy rain on Costa Blanca

AN ORANGE alert for heavy rain on the Costa Blanca on Friday have been issued by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The entire Alicante province coast has the upgraded warning after a code yellow alert was activated on Thursday.

Rain started moving in during the early hours of Friday morning.

23/05 08:36 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY. Nivel máx naranja.

The orange alert is in place until 6pm with the worst of the weather anticipated between 1pm and 4pm.

Some areas could seen accumulated rain of around 40 litres per m2.

Inland areas of the province remain at yellow alert.

As a result of the forecast, the Valencian Emergency Coordination Centre has activated its Special Flood Plan, which is a regular procedure when an orange alert is issued.





??Alerta per pluges:

?Nivell groc al litoral sud de Valènciai interior d'Alacant.

?Nivell taronja al litoral d'Alacant



??Alerta per tempestes:

Nivell groc a la província d'Alacant i litoral sud de València.

According to the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet), the Gran Alacant area of Santa Pola has collected the most rain so far on Friday with 17 litres per m2.

Pilar de la Horadada and Crevillent have logged 14 and 12 litres/m2, respectively.

Almoradi, Cox, Orihuela and San Vicente del Raspeig have also clocked 12 litres.