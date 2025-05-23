Hidden gems: The up-and-coming Spanish hotspots that smart property buyers are watching 

While the masses flock to Spain’s familiar hotspots, savvy property hunters are turning their attention to under-the-radar locations where authenticity and value still reign supreme.

From fortress towns perched dramatically over azure seas to bohemian mountain havens where hippies and traditionalists live in harmony, these rising stars offer the dream Spanish lifestyle without the premium price tag. With interest surging by up to 35% in some areas according to Kyero.com, these hidden gems won’t stay secret for long. Here’s where the smart money is heading in 2025.

1. Peñíscola, Castellon: The fortress town where your euros go further than your Instagram likes

Why Peñíscola is having a moment: This “city in the sea” – officially one of Spain’s prettiest towns – saw an 11% search boost in 2024. With a big upgrade plan on the cards, it’s a smart time to buy before prices catch up.

What locals and expats love: Summer buzz, winter calm, and over 200 seafood spots year-round. International School? Check. Trains to Valencia and Barcelona? Also check.

What your money buys: One-beds from €83,000 and sea-view terraces that would cost double on the Costa del Sol.

2. Comares, Málaga: Mountain magic for less than you’d think

Why Comares is having a moment: Sitting 703m high with views for days, this Andalucían gem saw a 30% spike in searches in 2024. Just 1,300 residents, 40% expats – and values rising fast.

What locals and expats love: Life’s slow, scenic and seriously photogenic. Málaga is 39km away, the beach just 25km.

What your money buys: €60,000 gets you a fixer-upper with million-euro views. Neighbouring towns are already pricier – this one won’t stay secret for long.

3. Pinoso, Alicante: Where vineyard views meet village prices

Why Pinoso is having a moment: With a 35% search surge, Pinoso’s wine-rich hills and marble roots are luring beach-fatigued buyers inland – just 45 mins from the Med, without the madness.

What locals and expats love: Michelin dining, buzzy markets, and even a heliport – all for a town of 8,000. Alicante is close, but you’ll rarely want to leave.

What your money buys: Ruins to renovate from €30,000, move-in townhouses from €90,000, and rustic charm galore from €120,000. Invest now, before vineyard chic gets priced out.

4. Turre, Almería: Andalusian soul, Mojácar proximity

Why Turre is having a moment: Just 10 mins from the beach, Turre offers village vibes, mountain views and wallet-friendly prices. Expats love it, locals never left.

What locals and expats love: Tapas in the plaza, hikes in Sierra Cabrera, and a weekly market that brings the whole town out.

What your money buys: Rooftop village houses or countryside cortijos, all for less than Mojácar’s price tags. Sunsets are always free.

5. San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia: Two seas, one seriously smart buy

Why San Pedro del Pinatar is having a moment: Hugging both the Med and the Mar Menor, this sunny spa town blends salty mud baths, calm lagoons and bargain prices – no wonder Kyero searches are rising here. New developments are bringing fresh inventory to the market, while the town’s future plans include plenty of new green spaces. Think champagne setting, lemonade cost.

What locals and expats love: Flamingos, festivals and family beaches make every day feel like a mini-break. Add in stellar schools and healthcare, and you’ve got Spain without the compromise.

What your money buys: €65,000 gets you two bedrooms by the sea. Splash €200,000 and you’re in pool-and-patio luxury territory. Alicante wishes it had these prices.

6. Órgiva, Granada: Palm trees, mountain views, and digital nomads

Why Órgiva is having a moment: This Alpujarra hideout is where boho meets broadband – and interest is up 10%. You can hit the beach or Granada in half an hour.

What locals and expats love: Mix locals, off-gridders and market-day minglers under snow-capped peaks. Zoom works, but most prefer a slower pace of life.

What your money buys: €80,000 gets you a terrace with views to write poems about. Want land, palms and pool potential? The cortijos await.

7. Rojales, Alicante: Spain’s not-so-secret international village

Why Rojales is having a moment: 17% more buyers clocked this Costa Blanca town in 2024. Historic roots meet expat buzz, with a river running through it.

What locals and expats love: From art-filled caves to global grub in the plaza, it’s lively, low-stress and packed with perks – especially for golf lovers.

What your money buys: €160,000 opens the door to townhouses or apartments (many with pools). Stretch to €200,000+ and you’re poolside with style.

8. Ferrol, Galicia: Naval heritage and Atlantic calm

Why Ferrol is having a moment: Ferrol blends shipyard grit with seaside grace – and some of the cheapest city prices in Spain. Direct trains to Madrid seal the deal.

What locals and expats love: Gothic facades, seafood feasts, and wild beaches often empty even in August. Galicia’s charm, minus the crowds.

What your money buys: Character flats for pocket money, and sea-view apartments for less than a Barcelona studio. The north is calling.

9. L’Ametlla de Mar, Catalonia: The coast that tourism forgot

Why L’Ametlla de Mar is having a moment: A working fishing port on the Costa Dorada with Blue Flag beaches and a 90-minute rail link to Barcelona – it’s quiet, connected and climbing.

What locals and expats love: Hidden coves, fresh seafood, a buzzing market and epic hikes. It’s where Catalan tradition meets total tranquility.

What your money buys: Old town charmers, seafront stunners, or rural retreats. You’ll get more for your money here than in any Barcelona postcode.

10. Ayamonte, Huelva: Spain’s last great border bargain

Why Ayamonte is having a moment: Perched across the river from Portugal, Ayamonte lets you live in two countries for the price of one. And whispers of a new Huelva International Airport keep investors circling.

What locals and expats love: Ferry to Portugal for lunch? Don’t mind if I do. Add empty beaches, historic streets, and flamingo-filled wetlands for bonus points.

What your money buys: Townhouses from £85,000, sea-view flats around £125,000. Buy now, brag later – before that airport finally lands.

11. Águilas, Murcia: Carnival colours and seaside calm

Why Águilas is having a moment: With a 12% jump in buyer interest and €10.6 million in town upgrades, Águilas is going from hidden gem to hot pick.

What locals and expats love: Authentic fishing-town vibes, fiery festivals, and sandy beaches without selfie-stick armies.

What your money buys: One-beds from €80,000, sea views around €140,000. Cosy casas and hillside villas make for a smart coastal swap.

12. Vilanova i la Geltrú, Catalonia: Barcelona’s cultured coastal escape

Why Vilanova i la Geltrú is having a moment: Just 40 mins from Barcelona, this port town offers beachy bliss, buzzing culture, and prices your bank balance will love.

What locals and expats love: Think modernist mansions, Catalan festivals, a celebrated fish market, seafood restaurants galore – and beaches that actually have elbow room.

What your money buys: Seafront apartments for €240,000, old town gems, and upmarket marina homes – all at a discount to the big city next door.

