Stunned Marbella police help with street birth after ‘head was already beginning to appear’ 

AGENTS of the Policia Nacional helped a woman give birth in the middle of the road in Marbella early Wednesday morning.

Three officers were travelling in an unmarked police car when they saw a man nervously getting in and out of his vehicle, close to the hospital on Avenida Severo Ochoa.

In the car were a man and a woman, a couple from Ukraine, with the woman giving birth.

The officers decided to approach the vehicle, in case someone needed help, when they discovered the woman very close to giving birth.

They saw that the baby’s head was already starting to appear and, despite the difficulties in communication, the officers took charge of the situation.

The officers assisted during the birth of the child, who was born before doctors arrived on the scene.

Both the baby and the mother are doing fine. They have been hospitalised to receive the care that they need.