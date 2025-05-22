Costa Blanca marina used by rich clients gets €15m boost with new leisure and restaurant area

ALTEA’S Porto Senso marina which attracts luxury yacht owners will see €15 million of improvements over the next few years.

The pledge has come from a joint venture company that has won a franchise from the Valencian government to run the facility for the next 35 years- with an optional 15 year extension.

Porto Senso is regarded as a ‘maritime’ jewel with 154 moorings not far from some of the most up-market urbanisations in Alicante province like Altea Hills.

PORTO SENSO

One of the members of the venture firm is the Valencian Llacer real estate group that is involved in the ongoing Puerto Blanco redevelopment in Calpe.

The contract winner will spend €15.1 million on developing Porto Senso.

The Valencian General directorate for the Coast and Ports said that ‘works to adapt and improve facilities will be done to promote interaction between the port and the surrounding area to expand the range of activities’.

It stated that access improvements will be made and a new reception and administration building will be constructed.

A car park will include electric vehicle charging spaces and existing buildings will be revamped to create a leisure and restaurant area plus a waste and recycling centre will also be built.

The marina basin will be dredged and breakwaters will be partially reinforced.

A study will be commissioned to see if pontoons need to be improved and whether moorings have to be rearranged for different lengths of vessels.

The nautical-sports facility will host activities- both paid and free of charge.

“The port’s geographic location and the conditions of its basin allow it to host nautical sports, which are well established,” the Valencian directorate stated.

Further north, Calpe’s new €9.3 million Puerto Blanco marina will be partially opened in mid-June.

PHASE ONE COMPLETED- PUERTO BLANCO

Some 80 mooring points for sports boats and 60 for jet skis will be available along with toilets and a beach bar.

Work will pause for the summer holiday season before phase two construction starts this autumn.

Refurbishment of the site started over a year ago.