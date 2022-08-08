CONSTRUCTION of Calpe’s brand new marina could start ‘in months’ after the Coastal Authority gave the go-ahead for the project.

Work on Marina PortBlanc should have begun last year after plans were unveiled in December 2020.

Getting permission was mired in bureaucratic delays involving different administrations.

The firm Port Boutique Calp will spend €5 million to revitalise the existing rundown marina and said that ‘we hope to start as soon as possible’.

There will be 203 moorings, most of which will be for eight-metre long yachts, with some berths for 15-metre craft.

Five new commercial outlets are to be developed with a bid to attract hotels and sea-tourism businesses to the area.

“This will be more than just moorings but a place to enjoy wonderful experiences by the sea,“ the company added.

A raised walkway will give pedestrians a great view of the sea and the familiar sights of the Peñon de Ifach and the Morro de Toix.

As well as knocking down dilapidated buildings, Port Boutique Calp will also completely drain the current marina of water.

That will allow the sand to be dredged and transferred to the Puerto Blanco beach, in addition to extending the water depth by around eight feet.

