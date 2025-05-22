Costa Blanca city has sewers blasted with pesticide to stop cockroach explosion

ORIHUELA has launched its summer campaign to combat the increase of pests in sewers- especially cockroaches

The warmer weather brings unwelcome visitors as the pest population thrives in higher temperatures.

The first phase of work is being executed by specialist firm Lokimica on behalf of Orihuela’s health department.

Spraying is initially being done in Orihuela City and surrounding districts and is expected to finish in mid-June.

Teams will then carry out the same operation on the Orihuela Costa.

Orihuela’s health councillor, Irene Celdran, said: “Prevention is a priority to avoid major problems when the heat arrives, and that is why we are doing advance work throughout the sewerage network.”

“Our objective is to protect public health and guarantee the well-being of the residents of Orihuela,” she added.

Celdran also appealed for residents to report any pest issues to the council so that it can ‘act as quickly as possible’.

An increase in temperature sees the reproductive cycle of species such as the American cockroach (Periplaneta Americana) accelerate considerably, and it can double its population in just a month if preventative action is not taken in time.

In addition to causing inconvenience, cockroaches can spread salmonella or dysentery, by contaminating surfaces with pathogenic microorganisms.

According to council figures, 70% of incidents of urban pests in summer are related to cockroaches, especially in sewerage areas and home connections.

During last summer, Orihuela council said advance treatments made it possible to reduce the incidents recorded by more than 40% compared to the previous year.

Irene Celdran added: “In addition to the summer, periodic work is carried out, as well as specific responses if incidents are reported by residents.”