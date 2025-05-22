WATCH: British football fans cause chaos at Europa League final- sparking outrage from locals

SPANIARDS are outraged after British football fans destroyed terraces, ripped down traffic lights and urinated in the street while celebrating the Europa League final.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 1-0 yesterday, earning them a spot in the Champion’s League.

While Spurs fans were ecstatic at the win, the club’s first European trophy in over four decades, locals were less than happy with footie fans’ behaviour.

Before the game had even started, supporters were spotted ripping down traffic lights in the city centre.

? TENSIÓN BRUTAL en BILBAO antes de la final de EUROPA LEAGUE.



— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 21, 2025

“The worst thing about this is that the Europa League doesn’t pay any taxes,” said one commenter.

“Then, the local citizens will have to pay to repair this damage from our taxes. UEFA is a mafia.”

Ya han empezado los ingleses a destrozar el mobiliario urbano, en Bilbao, por la final de la Liga Europa.



— Ma Wukong ??? (@Ma_WuKong) May 21, 2025

Other X (formerly Twitter) users agreed: “If they did this for anything else other than football, our jails would be full. Football seems to give a free pass to almost any behaviour,” one said.

“In Benidorm they have to put up with this all year, alcoholic lowlives,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, locals in Bilbao’s main square made their annoyance known by filing long sticks and poking anyone who tried to scale their balconies.

Dile a mis amigos que morí como buen vasco, amando la integridad de España y su imperio.



Blas de Lezo. ( y este abuelo de Bilbao)

“You can’t just throw boiling oil on them nowadays can you?” one X user asked.

Meanwhile another mused: “Well, they are Brits on a balcony, that man may have saved their lives.”

“I will never understand how Britain was once the world’s biggest power, bearing in mind the amount of idiots they seem to have among them,” quipped @YemiEgg.

Many Brits agreed with their Spanish counterparts, saying ‘good for him, who wants Manchester yobs outside their front door?’

But that wasn’t the worst of it as videos surfaced on social media of a completely naked fan scaling scaffolding and showing off his ‘manhood’.

“I’m not a puritan but this is bad for the city, I don’t see anything positive about welcoming this drunken pack,” said one user.

“This is an honour for the Brits…I feel bad for the Bilbao locals who have to put up with these selfish idiots,” another added.

Spaniards were also shocked to see Spurs and Man Utd fans fighting.

One video, which has been shown on various Spanish news networks, showed Brits punching and throwing bar tables at each other in San Sebastian.

Manchester United and Tottenham fans clash in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League final.



Can’t take the English anywhere?!



— Liam A Diss (@BritFirst) May 21, 2025

British users called it ‘embarrassing’, saying the fans ‘had no idea about the reputational damage they were doing to England and the English.’

In another, two Manchester United fans traverse through a crowd of Spurs supporters as they are pelted with beer and other rubbish.

The state of this.

British men in Bilbao throwing beer at other British men because they support a different football team.

That’s it fellas, keep fighting each other over a game whilst our homeland is being destroyed from within.

— Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) May 21, 2025

Other Brits called the behaviour ‘f**cking disgusting’, saying the fans ‘should be ashamed.’

The event has also highlighted other issues for the city, including the rise in AirBnB pushing up rent prices for locals.

TENSIONS FLARE: The event also brought up issues like the prevalence of AirBnB in the city.

PHOTO: @sosaldezaharra

Attendees also complained that the city’s infrastructure was not well-equipped to deal with an international football event, with many fans left sleeping in the bus station.

However, not all football fans behave the same way and many videos also surfaced of them singing in the street, peacefully enjoying the fan zone and using the city’s many tourist services.

TOTAL SCENES IN BILBAO!??



#Tottenham #SpursFans #Bilbao #EuropaLeagueFinal
— MARCA in English ?? (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 21, 2025

A video shared by Spanish news outlet, El Confidencial showed fans cheering on cars as they passed in the street.

?? Los fans del Tottenham le hacen un pasillo a los residentes de Bilbao que pasan con sus coches antes de la final de la Europa League frente al United



— EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) May 21, 2025

Despite the outrage, local police were ‘pleased’ with the event, arresting just six people and recording ‘few’ incidents.

Olive Press readers also shared they had been on the same flight as some fans and called them ‘perfectly behaved.’

Overall, some 50,000 people attended the match, providing a boost to Bilbao’s economy. But many locals wonder- is it worth the risk?

