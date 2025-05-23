23 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 May, 2025 @ 12:00
·
1 min read

Tragedy in Tenerife: British boy, 4, drowns in hotel swimming pool

by
Tragedy in Tenerife: British boy, 4, drowns in hotel swimming pool

A BRITISH boy, 4, died after being pulled out of a Tenerife hotel swimming pool on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm at a hotel on Avenida Jose Miguel Galvan Bello in San Miguel de Abona.

Emergency services were despatched after an alert that a child had been rescued from the hotel pool by a lifeguard but was unresponsive.

READ MORE:

CANARY ISLANDS EMERGENCY SERVICE TEAM MEMBER

The youngster had suffered a cardiac arrest.

A nurse coordinator from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) gave phone instructions before ambulances arrived.

She talked rescuers through on how to find a defibrillator in the area and how to use it, along with CPR procedures.

A number of people who identified themselves as doctors also took part in efforts before two paramedic crews took over.

A helicopter was also sent to the hotel to airlift the child- if needed- to hospital.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Spain, and are in touch with the local authorities.”

The Guardia Civil are carrying out a formal investigation.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Airlines plan to bring in ‘standing’ seats in 2026 to maximise passenger numbers

View Of The Bank Of Spain Headquarters (madrid) From Plaza De Cibeles (square).
Next Story

Bank of Spain director and Pedro Sanchez ally resigns for ‘cooking the books’ 

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop