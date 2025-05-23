Tragedy in Tenerife: British boy, 4, drowns in hotel swimming pool

A BRITISH boy, 4, died after being pulled out of a Tenerife hotel swimming pool on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm at a hotel on Avenida Jose Miguel Galvan Bello in San Miguel de Abona.

Emergency services were despatched after an alert that a child had been rescued from the hotel pool by a lifeguard but was unresponsive.

CANARY ISLANDS EMERGENCY SERVICE TEAM MEMBER

The youngster had suffered a cardiac arrest.

A nurse coordinator from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) gave phone instructions before ambulances arrived.

She talked rescuers through on how to find a defibrillator in the area and how to use it, along with CPR procedures.

A number of people who identified themselves as doctors also took part in efforts before two paramedic crews took over.

A helicopter was also sent to the hotel to airlift the child- if needed- to hospital.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British child who has died in Spain, and are in touch with the local authorities.”

The Guardia Civil are carrying out a formal investigation.