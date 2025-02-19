Tragedy in Marbella: Boy aged three drowns in swimming pool

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Marbella property on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services received a call at 3.40pm saying that an unconscious child had been pulled from the pool.

The home was located on Calle Eagle in the Santa Glora Golf area of Marbella.

Paramedics went to the property and tried unsuccessfully to revive the youngster, with his nationality not revealed.

No further details have been supplied as to whether the boy’s family were on holiday or lived permanently at the home.

As is routine in such tragedies, the Guardia Civil is expected to carry out an investigation.