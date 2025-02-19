19 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Feb, 2025 @ 12:30
··
1 min read

Tough new tourism laws in Spain’s Andalucia threaten fines of up to €600,000

by
Japanese visitors during the reopening day of the Alhambra and all its palaces with prevention measures to avoid new Coronavirus infections on June 17, 2020 in Granada, Spain. The Alhambra is the most visited monument in Spain and has been closed to the public since March 12, due to the Coronavirus health crisis, until today. (Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/NurPhoto)

SPAIN’s Andalucia could introduce tough new laws and fines of up €600,000 on tourism.

A new Sustainable Tourism Law set to come into force in Andalucia could see illegal tourist flats slapped with fines of up to €600,000. 

The regulation received preliminary approval this Tuesday and increases fines for ‘unregulated tourist activity’ in all categories. 

GUIRIS GO HOME: Anti-tourism sentiment has worsened in Spain since Covid-19.
PHOTO: The Olive Press

Inspection measures will also be improved, utilising the latest technology and data.

For serious infractions, fines will change from between €2,000-18,000 to €10,000-100,000. 

Meanwhile, very serious infractions will go from €18,000-150,000 to €100,000-600,000. 

The law will also give local councils the power to allow or deny homeowners to use their properties as holiday flats or villas. 

Villas and flats will also be classed under the same umbrella as other tourist accommodations like hotels.

Now, they will now be subject to the Tourism Law where they previously were not. 

“They have the same rights and responsibilities,” Junta spokesperson Arturo Bernal said.

Replacing the 2012 law, the new regulations will include a specific section to regulate tourist flats and villas.

This includes the need to register guests and declaring property use as holiday accommodation. 

Designated areas will also be established for tourist use, separate from residential zones although these may overlap. 

“The law hopes to honour our present and transform our future. Andalucia will be an example of how to respect local identity, protect our legacy and generate sustainable opportunities within tourism. It will also establish Andalucia as a key part of the Spanish economy and employment,” the Junta stated.

For the first time, the law also includes a tourism policy and governance designed to manage the flow of visitors in popular areas and ensure locals and visitors can coexist peacefully. 

The minimum number of inhabitants to establish a touristic municipality (100,000) has also been abolished. 

It is thought this goes hand in hand with plans to promote rural tourism aimed at ‘diversifying local economies’. 

Greater communication and collaboration between local councils, the Junta, businesses and social groups is also encouraged. 

The Observatory for Local and Sustainable Tourism will work with local authorities, the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP), the Andalucian Business Federation (CEA) and the Junta’s Tourism Board.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Playa Honda - € 399
Previous Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Playa Honda – € 399,000

Tragedy in Marbella: Boy aged three drowns in swimming pool
Next Story

Tragedy in Marbella: Boy aged three drowns in swimming pool

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop