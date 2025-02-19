Tough new tourism laws in Spain’s Andalucia threaten fines of up to €600,000

SPAIN’s Andalucia could introduce tough new laws and fines of up €600,000 on tourism.

A new Sustainable Tourism Law set to come into force in Andalucia could see illegal tourist flats slapped with fines of up to €600,000.

The regulation received preliminary approval this Tuesday and increases fines for ‘unregulated tourist activity’ in all categories.

GUIRIS GO HOME: Anti-tourism sentiment has worsened in Spain since Covid-19.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Inspection measures will also be improved, utilising the latest technology and data.

For serious infractions, fines will change from between €2,000-18,000 to €10,000-100,000.

Meanwhile, very serious infractions will go from €18,000-150,000 to €100,000-600,000.

The law will also give local councils the power to allow or deny homeowners to use their properties as holiday flats or villas.

Villas and flats will also be classed under the same umbrella as other tourist accommodations like hotels.

Now, they will now be subject to the Tourism Law where they previously were not.

“They have the same rights and responsibilities,” Junta spokesperson Arturo Bernal said.

Replacing the 2012 law, the new regulations will include a specific section to regulate tourist flats and villas.

This includes the need to register guests and declaring property use as holiday accommodation.

Designated areas will also be established for tourist use, separate from residential zones although these may overlap.

“The law hopes to honour our present and transform our future. Andalucia will be an example of how to respect local identity, protect our legacy and generate sustainable opportunities within tourism. It will also establish Andalucia as a key part of the Spanish economy and employment,” the Junta stated.

For the first time, the law also includes a tourism policy and governance designed to manage the flow of visitors in popular areas and ensure locals and visitors can coexist peacefully.

The minimum number of inhabitants to establish a touristic municipality (100,000) has also been abolished.

It is thought this goes hand in hand with plans to promote rural tourism aimed at ‘diversifying local economies’.

Greater communication and collaboration between local councils, the Junta, businesses and social groups is also encouraged.

The Observatory for Local and Sustainable Tourism will work with local authorities, the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP), the Andalucian Business Federation (CEA) and the Junta’s Tourism Board.