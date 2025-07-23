23 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jul, 2025 @ 15:01
··
1 min read

Brussels triples ETIAS ‘digital visa’ fee to enter Spain – but you won’t pay until 2027

by

BRITS hoping to swap drizzle for sangria may soon need to pay €20  just to enter Spain – but here’s the twist: you won’t need to until 2027.

The EU’s long-delayed ETIAS system – a digital travel permit for non-EU visitors – has been branded a sneaky new ‘Brexit border tax’, and Brussels has just announced they’re TRIPLING the price from the original €7 to enter Schengen agreement countries.

But amid the fury, one fact has gone under the radar: the charge won’t kick in until at least April 2027.

Here’s why. The whole scheme hinges on the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) – a biometric passport system that scans fingerprints and faces. Originally set to launch in 2024, it’s now delayed until October 2025, with full rollout expected by April 2026.

Only once that’s working smoothly will ETIAS go live – probably in October to December 2026. And even then, there’ll be a six-month grace period where the permit is optional. So April 2027 is the earliest you’ll actually need one.

READ MORE:

When it does arrive, ETIAS will apply to all visa-exempt countries, including the UK, USA, Australia and Argentina, and will cover most EU nations plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein – though not Ireland which is not in the Schengen area.

Travellers aged 18–70 must pay €20 and submit detailed personal info: passport, job title, first night’s address, even past criminal convictions. Sound like a visa? It’s not – technically. But if it looks like a visa, costs money like a visa and needs an app, many say it’s a visa by stealth.

The system will be valid for three years, or until your passport has less than three months left. And while it’ll be processed in minutes for most, red-flagged applicants could wait up to 30 days or even be denied.

Warning: scam sites are already offering fake ETIAS approvals – the official website is europa.eu/etias, and nowhere else.

So yes, Brussels wants your money – but at least they’re making you wait to hand it over.

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Benidorm sea lions provide therapy to vulnerable children and young people
Previous Story

Benidorm sea lions provide therapy to vulnerable children and young people

Latest from Lead

Go toTop