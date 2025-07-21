21 Jul, 2025
21 Jul, 2025 @ 17:15
·
1 min read

WATCH: Poolside brawl breaks out between Benidorm stag party and bouncers – but who started it?

by

A SHOCKING fight erupted at a Benidorm hotel swimming pool between members of a stag party and security staff as onlookers – some with children – looked on stunned.

The chaotic brawl unfolded at the Marina Beach Resort in the popular Spanish holiday destination, with footage showing punches flying participants repeatedly falling into the pool.

The video shows a bouncer dressed in white appearing to throw the first punch at a stag party member who was jumping into the pool, sparking a vicious melee that quickly escalated across the poolside area.

Multiple men wearing swimming trunks can then be seen dodging a flurry of jabs from another security staff dressed in black.

As the fight intensified, several participants ended up being pushed or falling into the water, with the man initially punched as he jumped quickly emerging to shove another bouncer into the pool. 

The man in black continued to square up to the group of British holidaymakers even after getting soaked.

@theoldmandad

part 1 what started it all, the bouncer hitting the British lad for having a laugh #jet2holidays #ladb #beni

? Way down We Go – KALEO

A separate angle of the bust-up shows the security guard in black being forced into the water by a man in blue swimming trunks, but he immediately climbed out and began throwing a flurry of punches and kicks whilst the stag party members fought back.

An England flag can be seen hanging in the background with the words Ash’s Stag 2025 clearly visible.

The video uploader, posting under the handle @theoldmandad, commented that the bouncers appeared to need more training and specifically noted that the security guard in black seemed to initiate the violence by punching the man as he was jumping into the pool.

It remains unclear what initially sparked the confrontation between the security staff and the British tourists, though such incidents are not uncommon during the busy summer season in Benidorm’s party hotels.

@

? –

The viral footage has racked up hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms, adding to Benidorm’s reputation as a hotspot for boozy British holidays that occasionally turn violent.

Neither the hotel nor local police have yet commented on the incident, and it’s unknown whether any arrests were made following the poolside punch-up.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

