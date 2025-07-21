WATCH: Poolside brawl breaks out between Benidorm stag party and bouncers – but who started it?

A SHOCKING fight erupted at a Benidorm hotel swimming pool between members of a stag party and security staff as onlookers – some with children – looked on stunned.

The chaotic brawl unfolded at the Marina Beach Resort in the popular Spanish holiday destination, with footage showing punches flying participants repeatedly falling into the pool.

The video shows a bouncer dressed in white appearing to throw the first punch at a stag party member who was jumping into the pool, sparking a vicious melee that quickly escalated across the poolside area.

Multiple men wearing swimming trunks can then be seen dodging a flurry of jabs from another security staff dressed in black.

READ MORE: Spain has enough of Ryanair’s social media account which ‘publicly humiliates’ customers

As the fight intensified, several participants ended up being pushed or falling into the water, with the man initially punched as he jumped quickly emerging to shove another bouncer into the pool.

The man in black continued to square up to the group of British holidaymakers even after getting soaked.

A separate angle of the bust-up shows the security guard in black being forced into the water by a man in blue swimming trunks, but he immediately climbed out and began throwing a flurry of punches and kicks whilst the stag party members fought back.

An England flag can be seen hanging in the background with the words Ash’s Stag 2025 clearly visible.

READ MORE: British expat gored during bull run and taken to hospital in Spain’s Costa Blanca

The video uploader, posting under the handle @theoldmandad, commented that the bouncers appeared to need more training and specifically noted that the security guard in black seemed to initiate the violence by punching the man as he was jumping into the pool.

It remains unclear what initially sparked the confrontation between the security staff and the British tourists, though such incidents are not uncommon during the busy summer season in Benidorm’s party hotels.

READ MORE: Spain’s tiny coastal towns swamped to breaking point by tourist swarms each summer

The viral footage has racked up hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms, adding to Benidorm’s reputation as a hotspot for boozy British holidays that occasionally turn violent.

Neither the hotel nor local police have yet commented on the incident, and it’s unknown whether any arrests were made following the poolside punch-up.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.