Ship leaks brown-coloured slick to force swimming ban at La Manga beaches in Spain

SEVERAL beaches on the Mediterranean side of La Manga in Murcia have been closed to swimmers on Monday after a sewage spillage from a boat.

Red flags were raised on a number of beaches with lifeguards clearing swimmers and telling them not to go into the water.

San Javier council was quick to state there was nothing wrong with the municipality’s sewage network and pointed out that the pollution came from a large vessel.

A brown-coloured slick was clearly visible from high-rise blocks in the area.

Affected beaches with precautionary swimming bans included Piramide del Galan, Playa del Banco del Tabal, and El Pedrucho.

Public health authorities will analyse water samples before deciding when bathing can resume.

