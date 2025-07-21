Postal service ‘on verge of collapse’ with undelivered mail piling up on Costa Blanca

A TRADE union claims that a backlog of mail is piling up and the Correos postal service on the Costa Blanca is on the ‘verge of collapse’ due to a lack of summer hires.

The CC OO says that staffing is down by over 60% with in some cases only three out of 10 delivery drivers available.

The union says affected areas include Calpe, Orihuela, and Torrevieja.

It has criticised Correos for a policy of ‘zero hiring’ by not replacing absent staff during holidays meaning that those left at work have to assume added responsibilities.

The CC OO added that this has resulted in serious consequences for both the workforce and people getting a disrupted mail service.

It said in a statement: “The lack of staff forces those who on duty to assume the entire workload, which forces them to extend delivery routes, with the consequent increase in exposure to extreme heat.”

“That in turn is exponentially increasing the risk of suffering exhaustion, damage to health, and even heat stroke, which are potentially deadly,” it added.

The union commented that the exposure to higher temperatures ‘seems to matter little or nothing to company managers’.

It claims that thousands of letters, notifications, and packages are being undelivered with a serious consequence to recipients, including the loss of medical appointments or deadlines for bills to be paid.

The CC OO has not ruled out the possibility of industrial action to vent their anger at the situation.

There has been no comment so far from Correos.

