British tourist, 19, dies in Spain after third-floor fall – just two weeks after Scot fell to death at same Ibiza hotel

A YOUNG British tourist has died in Ibiza after falling from the third floor of a hotel.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in party hotspot San Antonio, the same hotel where Scottish holidaymaker Evan Thomson, 26, plunged to his death just two weeks ago.

The 19-year-old is the third British tourist to die at the four-star hotel this year after a 33-year-old woman collapsed and died in her room in April.

Paramedics were called to the scene early this morning but the unnamed teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A local police spokesperson said this morning: “We are investigating the death of a 19-year-old British man at a hotel in San Antonio in Ibiza.

“The alarm was raised around 12.40am this morning. Our officers were sent to the scene but the man in question was dead by the time help arrived.

“The fall was from the third floor of the hotel to an outside part of the complex. Court officials authorised the removal of his body at 2.40am this morning.

“The fall could be accidental based on the early information obtained from cameras but as part of the investigation possible witnesses will need to be located and interviewed.

“The results of the post-mortem will also be important to the investigation.”

In a statement shared on social media, Ibiza Rocks Hotel said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time. All customers will be informed directly via email.”

