Partying Brit, 24, hospitalised after falling from balcony of Marbella’s Hard Rock Hotel

A YOUNG British holidaymaker is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Marbella.

Emergency services were called to the Hard Rock Hotel in party hotspot Puerto Banus in the early hours of Sunday after reports that a foreign tourist had fallen from the balcony of a room they had been sharing with three friends.

The 24-year-old was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in a ‘critical condition’.

Due to the extent of his injuries, the Brit was later transferred to the Universitario Regional de Malaga Hospital where he is receiving specialist treatment.

The young man has reportedly suffered multiple fractures to his skull, arms and legs.

Police are not treating the incident as a case of so-called ‘balconing’, the dangerous trend where foreign tourists try to jump from their balconies to hotel swimming pools.

The young Brit’s three friends are being quizzed by police as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to reports, the trio were sleeping at the time and only became aware that their friend had fallen after receiving a knock on their hotel door.