‘We are not a free bar’: Spanish leader responds to drop in British tourism to holiday islands

THE president of the Canary Islands sought to defend the archipelago’s tourism strategy in its regional parliament on Tuesday, stating: “We are not a free bar.”

Fernando Clavijo, the leader of the centre-right nationalist Canarian Coalition, insisted that his government welcomes tourists, but would not allow uncontrolled numbers to enter at the expense of local people and the environment.

The regional president made the comments in response to a question from Nicasio Galvan, a far-right Vox MP, who raised concerns about a fall in bookings from British holidaymakers.

In 2024, 6.3 million British travellers visited the Canary Islands, accounting for over 40% of all international arrivals and 41% of total tourist spending.

Fernando Clavijo (right), president of the Canary Islands, insisted his government supported tourism despite a recent fall in bookings from British holidaymakers. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

However, officials from Tenerife – the most popular island with Brits – raised concerns earlier this month after new figures revealed that bookings from British tourists had dipped 8% in the first three months of 2025.

“We will never be against tourism,” Clavijo vowed, before adding that the islands must be protected so that ‘our children and grandchildren can live here’.

He added: “We are firmly in favour of the Canary Islands and fair working conditions. Of the €25 billion that the tourism sector brings in, the more that stays here, the better.”

Earlier this month, over 100,000 residents across the Canary Islands took to the streets to protest against mass tourism.

The regional president’s comments come just weeks after mass anti-tourism protests across the Canary Islands. Credit: Cordon Press

Locals in Tenerife, Fuerteventura, El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera and Lanzarote marched with banners reading Canarias tiene un limite (‘The Canary Islands have a limit’) and El dinero del turismo, ¿donde está? (‘Where is all the money from tourism?’).

Many residents believe that the Canary Islands welcomes too many tourists, causing a shortage in affordable housing and environmental concerns.

In 2024, the archipelago welcomed over 18 million tourists to its shores.

However, critics say that residents are shooting themselves in the foot given that tourism props up over 35% of the region’s total economy.