Seven people dead as rickety migrant boat with 180 travellers capsizes in Spain’s Canary Islands

AT LEAST seven people died on Wednesday when a boat carrying around 180 migrants capsized as it was being escorted to a Canary Islands harbour.

The tragedy happened as the vessel was approaching La Restinga on the island of El Hierro.

Two five-year-old girls were among the dead while a 16-year-old girl and four women were also victims, according to emergency services.

SAFE LANDING, LA RESTINGA, AUGUST 2024(Cordon Press image)

“It is a tragedy that puts a human face on the tragedy of immigration,” said the Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said in a social media post: “The drama experienced in El Hierro should move us all. Lives lost in a desperate attempt to find a better future.”

The Maritime Rescue service spotted the boat around 10 kilometres from shore and escorted it to La Restinga.

The open-topped boat went down as it neared the harbour.

A maritime rescue service spokesperson said many of its passengers appeared to rush to one side of the precarious vessel, causing it to capsize.

Videos from broadcaster TVE showed the boat sinking, throwing people – including children – into the water, with many trying to clamber onto the nearby maritime rescue vessel as its crew threw life jackets to them.

Cruz Roja spokesperson Alexis Ramos said members of several local diving clubs helped with the rescue including many specialist divers.

A helicopter was deployed to help rescuers pick people out of the water.

Migrants’ rights group Caminando Fronteras said in January that over 10,000 people died last year trying to reach the Canaries from Africa.

The Atlantic route is especially dangerous as rough weather can easily capsize the fragile crafts used by most migrants, who pay large sums of money for the perilous journey.